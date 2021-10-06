Sparco is the main sponsor of the Rallylegend 2021, scheduled to San Marino from 7 to 10 October. The Turin-based company founded in 1977 and leader in motorsport equipment is confirmed technical partner of the international event and for the occasion presents some new products.

At the “legend”, in fact, Sparco presents the 2022 novelties of the Martini Racing collection, launched in the last edition in San Marino.

At the Rallylegend the Turin-based company also presents the book by Sergio Remondino And Sergio Limone published by Giorgio Nada Editore Srl, to which Sparco collaborated, relating to the world of historic cars of Group B.. The volume is called “Lancia Rally Group B”: a trip aboard 037, ECV, ECV 2 and Delta S4.

Rallylegend 2021 Sparco stand

The entire collection is exhibited at the Sparco stand at the Rallylegend Heritage Martini Racing, a tribute to the legendary livery of the Lancia Delta world champions. Among the novelties are the new sweatshirt Hooded Hoodie Big Stripes, the Field Jacket in technical fabric and the elegant sweater Wool Crewneck.

Field Jacket from the Sparco Heritage Martini Racing collection

In addition to the Sparco products, you can admire the Lancia Delta S4 Triflux of the pilot Marco Gramenzi.

Sparco history in rallies

That of Sparco (acronym for Società Produzione ARticoli COmpetizione) is a story closely linked to the world of rally. The company was in fact founded in 1977, in Turin, on the initiative of three young rally drivers and quickly established itself as landmark for the world of motor racing.

Lancia Rally 037 Martini at the Sparco di Volpiano headquarters

In the golden years of the rally, Sparco and MARTINI Racing contributed to the triumphs of the best pilots on the planet: from Miki Biasion, the last Italian to win the WRC in 1988 and 1989, to the Finn Juha Kankkunen, 4 times world champion between 1986 and 1993, from the German Walter Röhrl, which dominated in the 1980 and 1982 world rally championship, to the French Didier Auriol, companion of Biasion in 1989. Legends, like the unforgettable ones Henri Toivonen, Markku Alén, Attilio Bettega, Colin McRae and many others.

