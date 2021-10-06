The 2021 Formula 1 championship saw the debut in the top flight of three drivers, two of whom at the wheel of the same team, namely the Haas. In addition to the signing of Mick Schumacher, the American team has promoted another rookie from Formula 2, Nikita Mazepin, often challenged by direct colleagues in the top flight and by critics for some maneuvers deemed dangerous and at the limit of the regulation.

A driving style that, in addition to raising controversy and protests among the drivers, risks being able to lead to an accident if the Race Direction does not intervene promptly to stem the maneuvers of the 22-year-old from Moscow. An opinion, this, fully shared by a former Formula 1 driver like the German Timo Glock, currently engaged in the DTM and protagonist of six seasons in the top racing series.

The German, interviewed by Speedweek.com, in fact, expressed his concern about the failure “hard punch“Of the stewards against Mazepin, who could turn into an accident precisely because of his conduct of the race: “The problem – explained the former Toyota – is that penalties are given when it is too late. This happens when someone hits the rear of the car and then takes off. If it happened at the wrong time in Zandvoort – citing the contact between the two Haas drivers during the Dutch GP – Mick would have flown into the pit lane, from above “.

“Consequently, I would take action. You can penalize him and if he proves to be a repeat offender you can also impose a disqualification match. There are many aspects that focus on him, almost as if he is unable to evaluate situations: blue flags, misinterpretations of situations and other circumstances that he cannot grasp correctly. Mistakes speak for themselves“.

In conclusion, Glock wanted to provide advice to his compatriot Schumacher, inviting him to keep calm despite the difficult coexistence with his teammate: “Mick has always been very quiet – he added – and I really hope that he will be able to make his position within the team clear. A revenge could only bring him down. The possibility of something going wrong is greater than the possibility of making a profit ”.