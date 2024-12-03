It is a plain called Acidalia Planitia, whose subsoil meets the necessary conditions for underground life to thrive.
Although life has not yet been found on Mars, the long years of scientific efforts to find some evidence of present or past biological activity on the Red Planet have not been, by any means, in vain. The vast accumulated knowledge…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Spanish #scientists #locate #specific #area #Mars #life
Leave a Reply