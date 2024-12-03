The election process for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation takes a decisive step today with the presentation of the candidates who obtain the support of 21 endorsements, 15% of the 142 possible that make up the vaunted assembly of the federation, something like a plenary session that brings together all of football and from which presidents usually emerge who end up disqualified. It happened with Ángel Villar, whose honesty García praised and ended up going to jail; then with Luis Rubiales, evicted for kissing Jenni Hermoso and later charged in a court case, and finally Pedro Rocha and his salary of 675,000 euros, suspended by the sports courts for exceeding his duties. The last three presidents have been disqualified. The Government and society demand another leadership that is less endogamous and smelly. Today the deadline for the presentation of endorsements ends and three candidates appear in perspective: two from the system, Rafael Louzán (Galicia) and Sergio Merchán (Extremadura), and one from outside, Juanma Morales (general director of the IFA group). If everything were As always, Louzán would probably sweep the elections and be proclaimed as a continuator of the classic soccer leader. But the president of the Galician Federation is sentenced to seven years of disqualification from public office for a subsidy of 86,000 euros for a football field that was almost built when he was president of the Provincial Council of Pontevedra. Related news standard Yes RFEF elections Rafael Louzán, in the fight to preside over the Federation José Carlos Carabias opinion Yes The second suit Rocha and the curse of the carpets Juanma Rodríguez The Government does not want another disqualified person. “I’m going to try to influence the candidate’s profile through persuasion,” Rodríguez Uribes, secretary of state for sport, said in an interview with ABC. Louzán will also encounter the opposition of the federation whip, Miguel Galán, president of the Cenafe coaches, who announces a lawsuit to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD). The elections for president of the Federation are a ‘Game of Thrones’ with different tides , interests and forces in which nothing is what it seems. And where the only real thing is the money that flows from the source of football, a salary of 675,000 euros for the president plus bonuses (Rubiales had a shameful help of 3,000 euros per month to pay for his apartment), and a budget close to 400 million .Plan BFaced with this antagonism on two fronts against Louzán, the presidents of the territorial ones, the former president Pedro Rocha and the support of Javier Tebas have articulated an alternative plan, according to sources consulted by ABC. It is the promotion of Sergio Merchán. The president of Extremeña is the dolphin of Rocha, named his successor in the territorial federation and supported by Alberto Montes, partner of the vice president of the FEF ‘Yaye’, and the lawyer Samuel Holgado. This Louzán-Merchán duality endorsed by Tebas and Rocha has caused fracture in the so-called regional barons. Salvador Gomar (Valencia), Pablo Lozano (Andalusia) and Marcelino Maté (Castilla y León) have felt offended because the patronage system has left them aside this time. It is likely that Gerardo González, former secretary general of the Federation, will not reach the 21 endorsements to reach the electoral fight. Late at night I tried to seek support from the AFE. Pessimism on that side and optimism on the other. Juanma Morales has relied on former soccer player Virginia Torrecilla to add the rebel vote, women’s soccer, the tide of change that sentenced Rubiales and a large part of the RFEF management group after winning the World Cup. With the support of women’s football, the Balearic Federation and the winning endorsement by endorsement of each non-official assembly member, Morales is confident of being a candidate.

#final #sprint #salary #euros #business #million