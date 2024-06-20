Canadian debacle

After the triumph in Monaco, awaited for a lifetime, A bitter awakening has arrived for Charles Leclerc in Canada. The withdrawal in Montreal, caused by problems with the power unit, broke an excellent trend for Ferrari and for the ’97 class itself, which has now slipped to 56 points away from Max Verstappen and he must watch out for the comeback of Lando Norris, third with a gap of just seven points.

For this reason, the Barcelona trip takes on particular importance, also because historically the Spanish circuit helps to identify the most complete cars on the grid, those that have the greatest chance of doing well on the greatest number of different circuits. Looking at the weekend that is about to begin, however, Leclerc recognized that he sees one Red Bull favourites compared to the competition.

Red Bull favourites

“I don’t speak on behalf of the team – the red #16 put his hands forward – but my personal opinion is that we will see a stronger Red Bull [in Spagna]. I expect that here in Barcelona we will find the Red Bull that we saw at the beginning of the season, due to the layout of the track“. According to the Ferrari driver the last racesfrom Miami to Montreal via Imola and Monaco, they were the exception and not the rule.

“I think these races also focused a lot on curb driving, which is probably not one of the Red Bulls’ strong points. – concluded Leclerc – I expect a very close battle between us and McLaren and I expect Red Bull to be a little further ahead, given the characteristics of the track. But Obviously I hope I’m wrong“.