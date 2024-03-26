













Chainsaw Man 160: Katana Man returns and now there is an entourage looking to rescue the chainsaw demon to kill him!









Chainsaw Man is preparing for its return to our screens with its film that will be released in 2024. Meanwhile, the manga continues to advance and chapter 159 introduced us to Katana Man again, on the other hand, number 160 showed us an interesting alliance.

The last chapter of the manga Chainsaw Man allowed us to see how Asa Mitaka convinces Katana Man and his demon companion not to pursue her along with Kiga and the chainsaw demon fanatics. He convinces them by telling them that they have the same reason for moving forward: look for the demon and kill him.

After that, Katana Man realizes that If he murders them he would be protecting his grandfather's murderer, Furthermore, his companion mentions that they have already massacred too many children and it is something ugly even for them.

In this way, Katana Man gives in and now, everyone continues the search for Chainsaw Man. Now we have a whole contingent that wants the head of the Black Chainsaw Man. Will Asa be able to protect the Red Chainsaw when they all get to him?

At the moment, they also realize that many people are under observation because a chainsaw head came out, but the reason for this strange evolution is not known. The mysteries begin to wink and open different paths for the world of Denji and Asa who struggle to be teenagers in a world full of dangers.

Where can I read Chainsaw Man? Where can I watch the anime?

Chainsaw Man It is available on Shuēisha's Manga Plus online platform, Through it, the new chapter of the demon story is released every Tuesday, starting at 9 in the morning. You can read the number 160 here.

The anime was distributed by Crunchyroll, which has in its catalog the twelve chapters that make up the first season. of the delivery that was adapted by Studio MAPPA.

Chainsaw Man It premiered in the fall 2022 season. Currently, it is one of the most important dark shonen that allows us to perceive the absurdity of violence in a funny, but also emotional way. Tatsuki Fujimoto's work is orchestrated by love that is also projected from the absurd.

