













Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces is here and brings back cards that adjust the meta









The new expansion to Pokémon TCG within the set of Scarlet and Purple which is called Temporal Forces.

Now the great thing about Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Temporal Forces is that it comes with a series of special cards called Tactical Ace that somehow adjust the meta of the game when they come into action.

The Tactical Ace cards have very powerful effects, the point is that each game deck can only have one of them – because they are half broken -. To that we must add that its design is new and certainly attractive. Whoever gets them, he's going to want to take them out of his folder or he's going to put double mica on it.

Source: Pokémon

On the other hand, this expansion shows us the arrival of some creatures that had not been seen in the card game: Ondulagua and Ferroverdor that came in the Scarlet and Violet video games. There are also the Past and Future mechanics in both trainer and Pokémon, as well as some Teracrystal creatures.

This expansion is available in both booster packs and Elite Trainer Boxes and also in special collections. Wow, there's no loss, these are the basic options.

Source: Pokémon

Likewise, Temporal Forces has also already arrived at Pokémon TCG Live where you can also play with these cards.

Pokémon TCG: Rotation in the format for 2024

Don't lose sight of a very special detail and that is that the standard format rotation when playing competitively in Pokémon TCG will change starting April 5, 2024.

These kinds of changes occur for several reasons: that the metagame changes, that we take advantage of the new cards, also the combat mechanics, and that the community feels comfortable.

To give you a good idea of ​​how it works, cards with the regulation mark E will no longer be legal in the standard format of 2024. Those with F, G and H will still be useful to you when playing. It is important that players pay close attention to this section in order to play.

Are you excited about the arrival of this new expansion? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

