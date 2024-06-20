by VALERIO BARRETTA

Albon, the captain of Williams

Alex’s renewal for at least another two years Albon at Williams it allows the Anglo-Thai driver to focus on the medium-long term and not just the present. The former Red Bull knows that he will remain at Grove until the start of the new era in 2026 and – thanks to the trust that team principal James Vowles has renewed in him – he now speaks as a captain, stating that a 2025 in apnea for a 2026 as protagonists it would be the ideal option.

Albon’s words

“You don’t want short-term success if you then suffer: as a team we need to think more about the future. If we want to be at the top, there are still things to do, and these are big changes that take time“, this is the comment of #23. “I would rather sacrifice 2025 for 2026, yes“.

Williams has weight and aerodynamic problems, and Albon is pushing for the team to continue the recovery glimpsed in the last few races: “Developing now is important because the regulations will not change next year, everything you gain this year you will get back in 2025 too. The most important thing for us is to make sure we reach the right weight, this would be our biggest step forward. We are focused more on this than on aerodynamics“.

2025 with Sainz?

At Grove Logan Sargeant seems to have the grand prix numbered, after all the American has never improved. For 2025 James Vowles wants to score the coup Carlos Sainz, who has confirmed Williams’ interest. If he succeeded, he would give the team the best driver lineup in recent years.