The Spanish world champions remain firm in their decision not to return to the national team after the forced kiss that Jenni Hermoso received from Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), if the current leaders continued in their positions.

This Fridaythe former president of the RFEF declared before the judge as being investigated in an open procedure for an alleged crime of “sexual assault”.

Sources close to the Federation confirmed that The players will not return to the national team, although no additional details were provided..

This comes before new coach Montse Tomé announces the roster for the upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland on September 22 and 26.

On August 25, the 23 world championsalong with dozens of other players, signed a statement in which They refused to return to the national team until “structural changes” were made. that will help the senior team to continue growing.” They also stated that they would not return if the current leaders continued in their positions.

Despite Rubiales’ resignation and other changes in the Federation, the players seem to maintain their position of not returning to the national team.

Rubiales declares before Justice

The same day that the players reaffirmed their decision, Luis Rubiales appeared before the National Court to be questioned by Judge Francisco de Jorge in relation to the case. The appearance took place behind closed doors and Rubiales arrived accompanied by his lawyer without making any statements to the press.

It should be noted that, according to a recent reform of the Spanish Penal Codea non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault. This has led Rubiales to face legal accusations for the forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup medal ceremony in Australia.

The penalty for a forced kiss can include a fine or up to four years in prison, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office. Furthermore, it is considered a possible crime of coercion due to the pressure exerted by Rubiales and his entourage for Hermoso to justify and approve the facts.

Rubiales’ forced kiss sparked international outrage and ultimately resulted in his suspension by FIFA for 90 days. Despite her claims that the kiss was mutual and had no sexual connotations, Jenni Hermoso described it as an impulsive, sexist and out-of-character act. She filed a complaint last week.

