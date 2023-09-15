Hoyoverse revealed three new promotional codes Of Genshin Impact for September 2023, through which you will get well 300 free First Gems and other bonuses, during the presentation of update 4.1 on Twitch.

Among the new features of Genshin Impact update 4.1, codes have been shared that offer players a total of 300 Primogemme, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Ingenuity (to level up characters) and 10 Mystical Enhancement Ore (materials to upgrade weapons).

Below we have listed the Genshin Impact promo codes revealed today, September 15, 2023: