Since January 1, it is possible to withdraw money contributed with a minimum age of ten years
Spaniards have started the year withdrawing money from their pension plans thanks to the legal possibility that has opened since this January 1 to redeem part of the funds without penalty. A liquidity window that threatens to decapitalize…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Spaniards #rescuing #savings #pension #plans #sector #fears #callback #effect
Leave a Reply