The bitterness of the new coach (who discussed with his colleague Milevski after the match) after the 1-1 draw: “We have to work on the aspects that came out of this match which is the only reference for improving”. Captain Immobile: “When it turns like this we have to do it again on Tuesday”

Spalletti barely smiles. Because the draw is a negative result, also in light of the 1-1 draw between Ukraine and England. Among other things, at the final whistle after the handshake he found himself arguing with his Macedonian colleague Milevski who pointed out to him that Italy, in the final minutes, had not sent the ball into a lateral foul with an opponent on the ground . The Macedonian Lucio was more “aggressive”, very calm and walked away repeating to Milevski: “No, it’s not like that”.

THE COMMENT — "The suffering was in terms of these rebounds, these second balls, where we were not ready to recreate this team block in the defensive phase, and the clearances were often objects of reconquest by the midfielders who accompanied and came in support – his first words to the microphones of Rai -. But I would say that the team played a good match, we didn't concede much, there was space in the possibilities of choice, there was the tranquility of being able to choose passes in order to go and hurt ".

WAIT — Now it's getting really tough against Ukraine: we need the three points, otherwise going to the European Championship without making it to the playoffs will become very complicated. "We must work on the aspects that emerged from this match which is the only reference point for improvement. We are a strong team, with a very strong history, a nation that continually generates footballers and we must return to that level that we it was donated by history and the quality we have in Italy. All those things that allow us to return to those levels."

Captain — The new captain Ciro Immobile was also very disappointed. “The tears? It’s a moment in which we need to be more united, it turns out a bit like that. We managed to have some chances despite the bad pitch, but in this moment we need to be more united. We took the pitch well, even good at create opportunities. When things go like this we have to do it again on Tuesday: there’s still a lot of work to do.”