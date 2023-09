How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lula in New Delhi, India, for the G20 summit | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR

Lula guaranteed this Saturday (9) that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil in 2024 for the next edition of the G20 summit. In interview with journalist Palki Sharmabroadcast this afternoon on the Indian channel Firstpost, the PT member argued that Brazilian independence cannot be disrespected by other countries and that, therefore, the Russian leader can come “calmly” to the country.

“He will be invited, because next year there will be the Brics in Russia, before the G20 in Brazil. And I will go,” said Lula. “In Brazil we like music, Carnival, football, but we like peace and we like to treat people well. So, I think Putin can calmly come to Brazil. I can say that if I go president of Brazil, there is no reason for him to be arrested”, he stated.

Putin has not attended international events, such as the G20 summit held this weekend in New Delhi, the capital of India, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an international arrest warrant against him for war crimes.

From December onwards, the presidency of the group – which brings together 19 countries and the European Union – will be held by Brazil, which will also host the next summit meeting, held annually.