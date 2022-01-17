The coach after the victory in Bologna: “We have to live up to the jersey and the city we represent. The teams in front are strong, we have to finish in the top four, we have the qualities.”
Luciano Spalletti reflects on Bologna’s well-deserved victory: “When this team understands what their team is, then they take it and have their own reasons. Sometimes, however, we lose that path, so we become soft and trivial. So far we have left points that now become difficult. to recover. We have to live up to the jersey and the city we represent. We have a duty to make our fans happy, making them proud of us. We have to reciprocate a lot of affection and love, this is our goal. The teams in front are strong , we must necessarily finish in the top four, we have the qualities “.
A good Napoli who, however, risked something in the final match. The Tuscan coach explains: “I was angry when I see that we are not able to carry out our profession in the best possible way. We are a team that plays football and that does not have the characteristics, even physical, to defend themselves to the bitter end. There we go into difficulty and that’s why we must always work on the possession phase “.
