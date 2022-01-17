Luciano Spalletti reflects on Bologna’s well-deserved victory: “When this team understands what their team is, then they take it and have their own reasons. Sometimes, however, we lose that path, so we become soft and trivial. So far we have left points that now become difficult. to recover. We have to live up to the jersey and the city we represent. We have a duty to make our fans happy, making them proud of us. We have to reciprocate a lot of affection and love, this is our goal. The teams in front are strong , we must necessarily finish in the top four, we have the qualities “.