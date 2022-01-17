A few weeks ago, the THAT revealed that E3 2022 again it would be carried out completely digitally due to the new variant Omicron of COVID-19. Well, now it seems that the event could be canceled in its entirety, since its organizers explained that the digital event is not necessarily a fact.

Through a statement shared with IGN, the THAT He said that while his plans are that E3 2022 repeat your digital format like the previous year, this might not happen. Apparently, they still can’t confirm a hundred percent that E3 2022 can even exist.

As if that weren’t enough, Jeff Grubb, another trusted industry insider, also claims that E3 2022 It would have already been cancelled, only they still don’t want to tell us:

“E3 has been cancelled. Well, physically it’s been cancelled, digitally it’s probably going to be cancelled, too.”

It is worth noting that there were rumors that the THAT I wasn’t even planning on having an in-person E3 this year, and that the new variant of the coronavirus was just an excuse. It seems that things really are very bad between the THAT and the various publishers in the industry, but for now we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Publisher’s note: At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if the ESA opted to cancel E3 for life. The event was not as popular as it used to be, and although it will certainly be missed, many companies did not see it as relevant anymore and preferred individual events instead.

Via: IGN