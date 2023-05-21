Dhe Spanish Crown Princess Leonor received her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the international private school UWC Atlantic College on the South Wales coast on Saturday. Her parents, Spain’s King Felipe VI, were there. and Queen Leticia, as well as Leonor’s younger sister Sofía.

Her tutor praised the seriousness and humor of the heir to the throne, as announced by the Spanish royal family. “Her love for deep conversations knows no bounds. Her unwavering passion for learning, understanding of people and interest in different perspectives really enriched your stay at UWC. We will miss your sense of humor,” Casa Real quoted the tutor, whose name was not given.

The 17-year-old Crown Princess, who will come of age on October 31, left the royal residence Palacio de la Zarzuela northwest of Madrid in late summer 2021 for Wales, where she is now completing her schooling. Located in the medieval castle of St Donat’s Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan, the school has been compared by Spanish media to the Hogwarts magic school in the Harry Potter novels.

The traditional summer vacation of the Spanish royal family in Mallorca is scheduled for August. On August 17, Leonor then begins a three-year military training course in all three branches of the army, navy and air force. Military training in Spain’s royal family is common not least because the king or queen also holds the supreme command of the military.