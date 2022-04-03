The principal of the Montale high school: “There has never been any relationship with the student. And on the vice principal …”

“It was very hard, upsetting, it put a strain on me, it was very difficult to sleep and get up every day to go to school to do my duty. I was struck by the harm done to my family: unfortunately I have no children, but if I had had them they would have been the center of attention, swirling over their mother, I don’t know what the consequences might be. There was a vulgar and incomprehensible media exposure “.

Sabrina Quaresima, 49, director of the Montale high school, tells her version in an interview with Corriere della Sera. On the chat with the student he says: “I met the boy as a surrogate representative, and he immediately made himself available. A precious help during the period of occupation, when he showed that he wanted to collaborate with the presidency. But I was afraid that I come from an experience as an educator at the national boarding school where I was used to a closer, more peaceful interaction. Now I regret not being more cautious. But in the messages there was no form of privilege towards this boy. I didn’t think there was anything equivocal or strange. “

It’s still: “I don’t know what went through the student’s head, I just know that no relationship ever existed. ” On the relationship with the deputy headmaster, however, he stresses that his downsizing and the story with the student are not connected: “The problems with him date back to my inauguration. My attempts to organize work efficiently clashed with his vehement and aggressive ways. November I wanted to relieve him of his position. I was cautious because I was afraid of having problems. “

