Two minors stabbed in the night in Naples. One of the two arrived at the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital with a knife wound to the abdomen and underwent surgery. The young man is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The Flying Squad is investigating the incident and is engaged in reconstructing the dynamics.

Also during the night, the Carabinieri of the Naples mobile radio unit intervened in via Toledo, near the Galleria Umberto I, for a 13-year-old hit in the right leg, probably with a knife. A stranger stabbed him, for reasons yet to be clarified. The boy was taken to Vecchio Pellegrini by ambulance and was discharged with a 10-day prognosis.