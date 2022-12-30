The Government will require a negative covid-19 test or the certificate of having received full vaccination from all passengers traveling from China to Spain, as announced this Friday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

In this way, Spain is taking measures similar to those announced by countries such as Italy, the United States or China’s neighbors in the face of the rebound in cases in the Asian power.

«There is a shared concern at the international and national level for the evolution of infections in China and for the difficulty that exists when it comes to being able to make a correct assessment of the situation due to the scant information that exists. The case of China is unique because of the ‘zero covid-19’ policy that it has had or because of the low vaccination rates,” explained Darias, who has shown his “concern” at the possibility of the appearance of new variants, once that the virus is going to circulate massively in the Asian country.

The Ministry of Health had already recommended on Thursday to Spanish travelers whose destination or origin is China that they have a “complete vaccination schedule” and that they maintain “precautionary measures.”

“The pandemic has left us many lessons. We have a robust surveillance strategy and a very powerful vaccination strategy and now it is a matter of persevering and maintaining that situation,” said Darias. “We are monitoring and obtaining information through the different tests because we know that one of the issues that worries the most is the lack of information,” he added.