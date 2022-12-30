Rome, the wife lights the fireplace on Christmas day and burns 20 thousand euros of postal bonds hidden by her husband. The story

A man I had hidden there sum Of 20,000 euros of fruit bonds postal in the chimney. The day of Christmas there wife has switched on the I walk and it has burned. The episode happened at Rome, in the Monteverde district, in via dei Quattro Venti. As reported by Il Messaggero, the husband said: “When I saw the flames, I was about to pass out. I thought it was a safe place where thieves would never go looking. My wife didn’t know I hid them there. Every year, before lighting the fire, I moved them around.”

What to do in case of loss or destruction of postal vouchers

The story above is one of the many accidents that can happen when you have postal bonds. There the amount invested in the event of loss or destruction, can be recovered by requesting a duplicate voucher, with an amortization procedureor.

The duplication can therefore be requested in all post offices by completing and signing the loss report which must indicate the details necessary for the identification of the voucher. There request can be done only fromaccountholder or from one of his attorney. After a period of time, which varies according to the amount of the voucher itself, it is possible to issue a duplicate. The duplication of paper voucher involves the payment of 1.55 eurosregardless of its nominal value.

