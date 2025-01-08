Spain will not send any representative to the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro

Spain will not be present at the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro. On January 10, the Venezuelan president is scheduled to be re-elected, after the elections of July 28, the result of which has not been recognized by Spain and the rest of the EU countries, in line with the United Nations observers. and the Carter Foundation, due to the absence of electoral records that corroborate the pronouncement of the Venezuelan National Electoral Center.

Edmundo González begins an American tour with Milei days before the inauguration in Venezuela

Thus, sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this Wednesday that no representative of the Spanish Government will attend this Friday’s ceremony, in line with the common position of the EU, which involves not recognizing the electoral result of July 28 but also not the victory of the opposition leader, Edmundo González, who has been recognized as president-elect by countries such as Argentina and the United States, and parliamentary resolutions approved in the Congress of Deputies and the European Parliament, for example.

Once Nicolás Maduro has assumed re-election, a reaction from the 27 EU Member States is expected through a statement, beyond what each Government expresses, while foreign policy is the responsibility of each country, and it is It remains to be seen whether or not community sanctions are implemented, as has happened in the past with members of the Venezuelan Executive.

The Colombian Petro is not going to Caracas either

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, critical of the Venezuelan electoral process due to the absence of public data that ratifies the results announced by the country’s electoral body, announced this Wednesday that he will not attend Maduro’s inauguration as a result of the arrests. recent reports of human rights defenders in Venezuela.

“Like our friend Enrique Márquez, a prominent Venezuelan progressive, Carlos Correa, a prominent human rights defender in Venezuela, has been detained. This, and other facts, prevents my personal attendance at the inauguration ceremony of Nicolás Maduro,” Petro said in various political meeting spaces to which we were invited. In Europe, in Venezuela and in the USA. The last elections in Venezuela were not free. There are no free elections under lockdowns. […]. Colombia will not break diplomatic relations with Venezuela, nor will it intervene in the internal affairs of that country, without invitation. But we request from our own fight for human rights in Colombia that they be respected for everyone in Venezuela. The progressive forces of Colombia will maintain their relationship of collaboration and friendship with all the progressive forces of Venezuela in pursuit of a great political and social dialogue that brings peace to the entire region and prevents violence. The freedom of the people is the objective of any progressivism. We cannot recognize elections that were not free and we hope that these can be held soon without blockages or internal intimidation […]. “We request the freedom of all people detained for political reasons.”

Spain also did not attend the inauguration of the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, although that refusal had to do with the diplomatic tension due to the refusal of the Spanish Executive and King Felipe VI to respond to the previous Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had requested by letter to the monarch that Spain apologize for the atrocities committed during the conquest of Mexico.