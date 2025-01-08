Start of the third quarter
End of the second quarter. Rest
Time-out
Mate by Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Jonathan Rousselle’s triple [Covirán Granada]
Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] The layup fails due to a block by Iván Aurrecoechea
The ball goes out.
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Amine Noua.
Amine Noua Triple [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Iván Aurrecoechea
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jonathan Rousselle.
Possession time out
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
2nd personal foul in attack by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] about Facundo Campazzo
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Amine Noua
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
3rd personal foul by Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] on Mario Hezonja in the fight for a defensive rebound.
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] misses the 2nd free throw
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
Elias Valtonen’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Edy Tavares
Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Amine Noua
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Elias Valtonen
Gian Clavell basket [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Jonathan Rousselle
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] on Facundo Campazzo when he threw two.
Time-out
Jacob Wiley’s Mate [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Jonathan Rousselle
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Jonathan Rousselle Bomb [Covirán Granada]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gian Clavell.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada]
Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Andrés Feliz
Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Andrés Feliz.
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Agustín Ubal.
Jonathan Rousselle triple [Covirán Granada]
Time-out
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
2nd personal foul by Sergi García [Covirán Granada] about Andrés Feliz when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Andrés Feliz Bomb [Real Madrid] after a counterattack and additional free kick due to %number%ª foul by Sergi García
Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Andrés Feliz Bomb [Real Madrid]
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Scott Bamforth
Edgar Vicedo [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea
Ivan Aurrecoechea [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Mario Hezonja
First personal foul by Sergi García [Covirán Granada] about Andrés Feliz
Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] makes the second free throw
Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] makes the first free throw
1st Intentional personal foul by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] about Agustín Ubal
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edgar Vicedo.
First personal foul by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] about Usman Garuba
Edgar Vicedo [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.
Scott Bamforth [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja
Hook by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Edgar Vicedo
Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Andrés Feliz
Ruben Guerrero [Covirán Granada] commits his second personal foul on Sergio Llull
Mate by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack, with assistance from Sergi García
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sergi García.
Basket by Iván Aurrecoechea [Covirán Granada]
Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea.
Start of the second quarter
End of the first quarter
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.
Scott Bamforth Bomb [Covirán Granada]
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw
Scott Bamforth’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Hugo González
Edgar Vicedo’s triple [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Sergi García
Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Hugo González.
Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Scott Bamforth
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Scott Bamforth’s triple [Covirán Granada]
Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja
1st personal foul in attack by Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] about Facundo Campazzo
Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo
Elias Valtonen’s basket [Covirán Granada]
Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Valtonen
Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid]
2nd personal foul in attack by Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] about Sergio Llull
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.
Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] mate fails. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Elias Valtonen [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. Offensive rebound goes to Jacob Wiley
Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Sergio Llull
Jacob Wiley’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Edy Tavares
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Jonathan Rousselle
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Amine Noua Tray [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack, with assistance from Gian Clavell
Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo
Amine Noua Basket [Covirán Granada]
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw
1st personal foul by Rubén Guerrero [Covirán Granada] on Mario Hezonja when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.
Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares and additional free throw due to the %number%ª foul by Rubén Guerrero
Dzanan Musa offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after a bomb failed
Time-out
Elias Valtonen’s basket [Covirán Granada]
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Gian Clavell
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gian Clavell.
Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Amine Noua.
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Jonathan Rousselle
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.
Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] makes the second free throw
Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] on Amine Noua when he pitched for two.
Bomb by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
Jonathan Rousselle’s triple [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jonathan Rousselle.
Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa
Gian Clavell tray [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack
Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Eli Ndiaye
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye
1st personal foul by Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] on Eli Ndiaye in the fight for a defensive rebound.
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple
Amine Noua Basket [Covirán Granada]
Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Gian Clavell
Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Start of the match
