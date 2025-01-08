48 – 38

Start of the third quarter

48 – 38

End of the second quarter. Rest

48 – 38

Time-out

48 – 38

Mate by Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

48 – 36

Jonathan Rousselle’s triple [Covirán Granada]

45 – 36

Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid]

45 – 34

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

45 – 34

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] The layup fails due to a block by Iván Aurrecoechea

45 – 34

The ball goes out.

45 – 34

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Amine Noua.

45 – 34

Amine Noua Triple [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Iván Aurrecoechea

42 – 34

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jonathan Rousselle.

42 – 34

Possession time out

42 – 34

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

42 – 32

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

42 – 32

2nd personal foul in attack by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] about Facundo Campazzo

42 – 32

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Amine Noua

42 – 32

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

42 – 31

3rd personal foul by Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] on Mario Hezonja in the fight for a defensive rebound.

42 – 31

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] misses the 2nd free throw

42 – 31

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

42 – 30

Elias Valtonen’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Edy Tavares

42 – 30

Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

42 – 30

Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Amine Noua

42 – 30

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Elias Valtonen

42 – 30

Gian Clavell basket [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Jonathan Rousselle

40 – 30

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

40 – 29

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

40 – 28

1st personal foul by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] on Facundo Campazzo when he threw two.

40 – 28

Time-out

40 – 28

Jacob Wiley’s Mate [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Jonathan Rousselle

38 – 28

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares

38 – 26

Jonathan Rousselle Bomb [Covirán Granada]

36 – 26

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gian Clavell.

36 – 26

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple

36 – 26

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

36 – 26

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada]

36 – 26

Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Andrés Feliz

36 – 26

Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Andrés Feliz.

36 – 26

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Agustín Ubal.

36 – 26

Jonathan Rousselle triple [Covirán Granada]

33 – 26

Time-out

33 – 26

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

33 – 25

2nd personal foul by Sergi García [Covirán Granada] about Andrés Feliz when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

33 – 25

Andrés Feliz Bomb [Real Madrid] after a counterattack and additional free kick due to %number%ª foul by Sergi García

33 – 23

Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

33 – 23

Andrés Feliz Bomb [Real Madrid]

33 – 21

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Scott Bamforth

33 – 21

Edgar Vicedo [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea

33 – 21

Ivan Aurrecoechea [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Mario Hezonja

33 – 21

First personal foul by Sergi García [Covirán Granada] about Andrés Feliz

33 – 21

Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

33 – 21

Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] makes the second free throw

32 – 21

Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] makes the first free throw

31 – 21

1st Intentional personal foul by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] about Agustín Ubal

31 – 21

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edgar Vicedo.

31 – 21

First personal foul by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] about Usman Garuba

31 – 21

Edgar Vicedo [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde.

31 – 21

Scott Bamforth [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Mario Hezonja

31 – 21

Hook by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Edgar Vicedo

29 – 21

Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] with assistance from Andrés Feliz

29 – 18

Ruben Guerrero [Covirán Granada] commits his second personal foul on Sergio Llull

29 – 18

Mate by Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack, with assistance from Sergi García

27 – 18

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Sergi García.

27 – 18

Basket by Iván Aurrecoechea [Covirán Granada]

25 – 18

Agustín Ubal [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea

25 – 18

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Iván Aurrecoechea.

25 – 18

Start of the second quarter

25 – 18

Start of the second quarter

25 – 18

End of the first quarter

25 – 18

End of the first quarter

25 – 18

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the far three-pointer fails.

25 – 18

Scott Bamforth Bomb [Covirán Granada]

23 – 18

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

23 – 17

Hugo Gonzalez [Real Madrid] miss the 1st free throw

23 – 17

Scott Bamforth’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Hugo González

23 – 17

Edgar Vicedo’s triple [Covirán Granada] with assistance from Sergi García

20 – 17

Sergio Llull’s triple [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

20 – 14

Sergi Garcia [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Hugo González.

20 – 14

Hugo González’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Scott Bamforth

20 – 14

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

20 – 12

Scott Bamforth’s triple [Covirán Granada]

17 – 12

Usman Garuba basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja

17 – 10

1st personal foul in attack by Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] about Facundo Campazzo

17 – 10

Jonathan Rousselle [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo

17 – 10

Elias Valtonen’s basket [Covirán Granada]

15 – 10

Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Elias Valtonen

15 – 10

Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid]

15 – 8

2nd personal foul in attack by Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] about Sergio Llull

15 – 8

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.

15 – 8

Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] mate fails. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

15 – 8

Elias Valtonen [Covirán Granada] the basket misses. Offensive rebound goes to Jacob Wiley

15 – 8

Jacob Wiley [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Sergio Llull

15 – 8

Jacob Wiley’s first personal foul [Covirán Granada] about Edy Tavares

15 – 8

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Jonathan Rousselle

15 – 8

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

15 – 5

Amine Noua Tray [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack, with assistance from Gian Clavell

13 – 5

Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] cuts the pass to Xavier Rathan-Mayes

13 – 5

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo

13 – 5

Amine Noua Basket [Covirán Granada]

11 – 5

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] makes the extra free throw

11 – 4

1st personal foul by Rubén Guerrero [Covirán Granada] on Mario Hezonja when he pitched. The basket and additional free throw are worth it.

11 – 4

Mario Hezonja Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares and additional free throw due to the %number%ª foul by Rubén Guerrero

11 – 2

Dzanan Musa offensive rebound [Real Madrid] after a bomb failed

11 – 2

Time-out

11 – 2

Elias Valtonen’s basket [Covirán Granada]

9 – 2

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Gian Clavell

9 – 2

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gian Clavell.

9 – 2

Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

9 – 2

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Amine Noua.

9 – 2

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Jonathan Rousselle

9 – 2

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.

9 – 2

Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] makes the second free throw

8 – 2

Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] makes the first free throw

7 – 2

1st personal foul by Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] on Amine Noua when he pitched for two.

7 – 2

Bomb by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

7 – 0

Jonathan Rousselle’s triple [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack

4 – 0

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jonathan Rousselle.

4 – 0

Eli Ndiaye [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa

4 – 0

Gian Clavell tray [Covirán Granada] after a counterattack

2 – 0

Amine Noua [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Eli Ndiaye

2 – 0

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Eli Ndiaye

2 – 0

1st personal foul by Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] on Eli Ndiaye in the fight for a defensive rebound.

2 – 0

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple

2 – 0

Amine Noua Basket [Covirán Granada]

0 – 0

Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Gian Clavell

0 – 0

Gian Clavell [Covirán Granada] steals the ball from Xavier Rathan-Mayes

0 – 0

Start of the match