The authorities of Madrid (Spain) evacuated three stations on Metro line 1 this Wednesday due to a bomb threat that turned out to be false.

According to Spanish media, The chaos occurred around 4:43 in the afternoon, Spain time, when a man alerted the Police about a bomb threat at the Puente Vallecas station.

The newspaper ABC reported that a man entered a subway car and threatened to explode an device explosive at the scene.

“I left a backpack in the Metro and it’s going to explode in five minutes,” the alleged attacker told a passenger on Madrid’s public transport.

The subject who claimed he had the explosive, according to ABC, got out of the car and left the station quickly, Therefore, the passengers alerted the authorities about the possible presence of an explosive in the area.

The local newspaper 20minutos assured that the police activated the corresponding protocols, including the transfer of canine units to the area, and closed three stations in the system for their respective inspection. In addition to the Puente Vallecas station, services were suspended in Alto del Arenal and Nueva Numancia.

The presence of explosives within the system has already been ruled out. According to ABC, bomb dogs did not track bombs inside the stations. Furthermore, security cameras in the area showed that the man who threatened to explode a bomb at the station was not carrying any suitcase and was moving around the station talking to himself.

Local authorities are working to identify the person responsible for the false bomb threat that forced transportation services to be paralyzed for a period of time.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME