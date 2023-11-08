According to the company, 11,000 people remain without electricity after the storm that hit the state on Friday (3.nov)

A São Paulo City Hall informed this Wednesday (November 8, 2023) that it will file a public civil action against the energy company Enel. The municipal administration alleged non-compliance with the agreement and other legal regulations.

There are 11,000 properties still without power in São Paulo, according to the president of Enel, Max Lins, this Wednesday morning (Nov 8). The dealership operates in the capital of São Paulo and in 23 cities in the metropolitan region.

The blackout following the storm that hit the State of São Paulo on Friday (Nov 3) impacted 2.1 million people served by Enel. The company stated that it would restore supply by Tuesday (7.Nov). The city hall also informed that it will notify Procon and the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) so that measures can be taken against the company.

Consumer can be compensated

In a meeting with the concessionaire on Tuesday (Nov 7), the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) proposed a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The proposal is that consumers who were left without electricity in the State be compensated. The company has 15 days to respond.

Protests by residents against the lack of electricity blocked the 3rd (7.nov) roads in Greater São Paulo. On Avenida Giovanni Gronchi, in the south of the capital, protesters set fire to objects in the street. A military police officer was hit by a bullet and taken to hospital, reported the SSP (Public Security Secretariat).

Members of the MTST (Homeless Workers Movement) demonstrated in front of the Enel building, in Morumbi.

With information from Brazil Agency