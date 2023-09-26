Spain continues to head straight towards the Olympic Games that will be held next year in Paris. The team led by Montse Tomé thrashed Switzerland in the Nuevo Arcángel, where the attendance record for a national team match in home territory was broken (14,194 spectators), and became the sole leader of its group, with full points. in the first two days of the Nations League.

Goals from Lucía García, Inma Gabarro, Maite Oroz and Aitana Bonmatí, the latter twice, served to knock down a weak opponent that was subdued from start to finish by the display of energy and talent of the Spanish team. After offering a lesson in courage last Friday in Sweden in a meeting of protest spirit after several days of maximum tension, the Montse Tomé team delighted the parish gathered at the Córdoba venue this Tuesday and put ground in the middle regarding Sweden and Italy, equal in second place with three points, half of what La Roja has.

Spain Cata Coll, Oihane, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona, Abelleira (Oroz, min. 69), Bonmatí (Rosa Márquez, min. 80), Putellas, Eva Navarro (Athenea del Castillo, min. 46), Lucía García (Inma Gabarro, min. 46) and Caldentey (Amaiur, min. 61). 5 – 0 Swiss Herzog, Aigbogun (Terchoun, min. 46), Maritz (Ivelj, min. 78), Bühler, Riesen, Sow, Wälti, Vallotto (Reuteler, min. 61), Marti, Lehmann (Cisllag, min. 78) and Piubel ( Pilgrim, min. 61). Goals

1-0: min. 15, Lucía García. 2-0: min. 45+1, Aitana Bonmatí. 3-0: min. 49, Aitana Bonmatí. 4-0: min. 57, Inma Gabarro. 5-0: min. 86, Oroz.

referee

Monika Mularczyk (Poland). He admonished Maritz and Sow

Incidents

Match corresponding to the second day of Group A4 of the Women’s Nations League, played in Nuevo Arcángel before 14,194 spectators, a new attendance record for a match of the Spanish team in home territory. See also Spain: the four main candidates close the campaign of a polarized election

It was the first match that the world champions played on Spanish soil once they had the star sewn on their chests in Australia and New Zealand. Since then, a little more than a month has passed that has brought rivers and rivers of ink, turning the Spanish Football Federation upside down because of that non-consensual kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso that made the heroines scream that they touched the sky in the antipodes a categorical “it’s over” in the face of decades of contempt and discrimination against themselves and their predecessors. The proclamation has traveled the world and has become a reference for an unstoppable movement in pursuit of a just cause. His figure transcends the green, but the internationals want to express themselves, above all, on the grass.

This is what they did in the Nuevo Arcángel of Córdoba, with the stands packed and surrendered to the display of class and dedication that Spain displayed against a Switzerland in the doldrums. The Swiss team, twenty-first in the FIFA ranking, appeared in Andalusia without two of its main figures, the colchonera Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, excluded from the list for this window by the increasingly questioned coach Inka Grings, and Ramona Bachmann , injured in the defeat against Italy. The absence of these bastions took its toll on the ‘Nati’.

Montse Tomé made two initial changes compared to the eleven she started four days ago against Sweden. Oihane Hernández replaced Ona Batlle on the right side and Eva Navarro, scorer of Spain’s second goal in Gothenburg, replaced Athenea del Castillo, also a goalscorer in Scandinavian lands, on the right side of the offensive front. The Swiss coach introduced four variants regarding the duel in Italy, with the change of guard in goal as the most notable note, although without luck.

Aitana Bonmatí conducts the recital



Spain immediately assumed command against a retreating rival that relied on counterattacks and set pieces. The freshness of Eva Navarro brought extra energy to the block led by Montse Tomé, dynamic, ambitious and sharp from the first moment. Lucía García, passing by the Atlético attacker, soon put Herzog to the test, who saved the first scare but immediately made a big mistake that put the duel downhill for Spain. Mariona Caldentey took advantage of a poorly resolved transfer by the goalkeeper to steal the ball and serve the goal on a plate to Lucía García, who shot at pleasure.

Overwhelmed, Switzerland tried to recover, but its defense was a nervous wreck. Spain, hierarchical in the midfield and with high pressure, held back the exit of the Central Europeans, who only managed to get air with long balls resolved with great force by Laia Aleixandri and Irene Paredes, who in her 99th international match also dared to step on the front of Switzerland in search of a new goal for Spain that Aitana Bonmatí scored by scoring a tense cross from the left by Olga Carmona with her toe just before half-time.

Montse refreshed I took the eleven after passing through the locker room with the entry of Athenea del Castillo and Inma Gabarro with the purpose of continuing to dig into Switzerland’s wounds. Aitana Bonmatí did it, much more active than last Friday against Sweden and very inspired in front of goal against the Swiss team. In the World Cup he destroyed them twice in the round of 16 match and this Tuesday he scored a new double shortly after the start of the second half, taking advantage of a back pass from Alexia Putellas to overtake Herzog with a dry shot. Inma Gabarro, taking advantage of another rebound from the very unfortunate Swiss goalkeeper, and Maite Oroz, with a missile from outside the area, completed the rout in a fight that the world champions turned into a party.