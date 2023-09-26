













Five Nights at Freddy’s movie changes its release date in Mexico | TierraGamer









What happens is that originally this film from Blumhouse Productions and Striker Entertainment would hit Mexican movie theaters on October 26. However, there is a change of plans… and it will leave a day early!

That is what Universal Pictures Mexico revealed, since it will be on Wednesday, October 25, that the film Five Nights at Freddy’s have its premiere in the Mexican Republic.

We recommend: The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was inspired by Joker and the films of Steven Spielberg.

It is a change of only 24 hours but many will appreciate it, and curiously, it is two days before the release of this film in the United States.

In that country, as well as in others, it is until October 27. So Mexican fans will avoid spoilers.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

The movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s It has been planned since 2015 and at that time it would be a Warner Bros. Pictures production. But in 2017 this company put it on hold and Blumhouse took it back.

But in any case it suffered various problems that delayed it. It was only in March 2021 that filming began. Its plot is similar to that of the first game in the series, and focuses on Mike Schmidt, a security guard.

He agrees to work at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a family entertainment center that was very successful in the past and is now closed.

Schmidt has the night shift and that’s when he discovers that the animatronic mascots in this place not only come to life, but kill anyone they see.

Fountain: Universal Pictures Mexico.

So now you must survive this terrifying experience. According to the plan Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available on Peacock upon its US release.

Apart from Five Nights at Freddy’s We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)