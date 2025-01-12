The Spanish Secretary of State for Energy, Joan Groizard, stated this Sunday in Abu Dhabi, on the first day of the annual assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), that The goal of tripling renewable energy by 2030 should be seen as “an opportunity” rather than a “challenge.”

“This 2030 goal of tripling renewable energies, more than a challenge, we should consider it as an opportunity,” he stated in a brief intervention during the assembly.

IRENA is custodian of the Dubai Consensus, adopted at the COP28 Climate Summit held in the Emirati city, to monitor and Reporting on progress in meeting triple renewable energy capacity globally and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

Groizard recalled that last year was a “milestone” in Spain given that renewable energies produced 56% of electricity, a record figure.

Likewise, the Secretary of State for Energy has expressed his support for Brazil for holding the presidency of the COP30 Climate Summit, which will be held at the end of this year in the city of Belém, in the Amazon.

He has indicated that Brazil has placed at the forefront that the fight against climate change is fair, as well as the fight against energy poverty, priorities that Spain also shares, he stated.

The IRENA assembly is the first event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADES), organized by the Emirati renewable giant Masdar, in Abu Dhabi.

Its beginning coincides with news that puts the international community on high alert: in 2024 the Earth experienced its warmest year since records began and the rise in average temperature exceeded by for the first time the barrier of 1.5 ºC compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900), established in the 2015 Paris Agreement, a red line that was set to contain global warming and its consequences.