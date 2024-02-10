They gave everything. The Corazón Serrano group was present at the Cajamarca Carnivalsawaited by thousands of fans who couldn't take it anymore to start singing their well-known songs, such as 'The Stupid', 'Drinking Beer', 'Four Lies', among others. Despite this, no one expected the appearance of heavy rains in the area, which did not prevent attendees from enjoying the show and catching the rhythm of the national cumbia band.

How was the Corazón Serrano concert in the middle of the rain?

The well-known band Serrano Heart It could not be missed in the well-known festival of the Ayacucho Carnivals. And that is why, to the joy of their many followers, the group sang in the Municipal stadium from Ayacucho yesterday, Friday, February 9, at 11 pm However, not everything would be happiness because as soon as the show began, heavy rainfall occurred that took the attendees and the artists by surprise. The rains continued during the almost four hours that the show lasted.

Despite this, the band's followers were not discouraged and, dressed in beers and raincoats, continued enjoying the performance. The fans chanted the orchestra's best-known songs, danced, jumped and sang regardless of the weather conditions.

“This is how we enjoyed the carnivals in Cajamarca, thank you very much!”wrote the group on their official Instagram account, attaching a video of the best moments of the show.

Corazón Serrano is known for its impressive live shows, which feature a great play of lights, dancers, a great line-up of female and male singers, a live orchestra and an undeniable charisma that makes its thousands of fans continue to grow every day. , to the point of becoming one of the most popular and successful cumbia groups in Peru.

Furthermore, this show was special because it had the presence of Milagros Díaz, its most recent member. We must remember that the young woman entered Corazón Serrano on February 1. “I feel very happy, super happy, really, because they gave me the opportunity. They fulfilled one of my great dreams, one of my goals and, well, I promise to give my best,” the 18-year-old interpreter told La República.

What is celebrated in the Cajamarca Carnivals?

The Cajamarca Carnivals are one of the most joyful and colorful festivities in Peru, celebrated with great enthusiasm. This festival takes place before the start of Christian Lent, generally in February or March, depending on the liturgical calendar. This celebration is well known, loved and respected for its music, dances, parades and, especially, for playing with water, paints and talcum powder, which involves locals and visitors in a great community party.

