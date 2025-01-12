The duel between Athletico Paranaense and Paraná Clube of the Paranaense regional league, in Brazil, It will be difficult to forget for the goalkeeper of the visiting teamwho starred in one of the most surreal mistakes that can be made on the field of play.

After game time, The referee gave a penalty in favor of Athletico Paranaensewhich at that time was trailing on the scoreboard (0-1). Argentine Bruno Zapelli caught the ball and prepared to shoot.

The Paranense footballer took the penalty, the rival goalkeeper, Gabriel Gasparotto, stopped it and with the ball still in play he began to celebrate as if he had already overcome the danger.

The ball, instead of leaving the field of play, was rejected towards the players who were waiting for the second opportunity and Di Yorio did not forgive and ended up scoring the tying goal.

Gasparotto’s tremendous mistake ended up being lethal for Paraná, who finally saw their lead on the scoreboard come to nothing when 15 minutes from the end they were overcome.