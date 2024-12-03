

Tobacco consumption in Spain continues to fall and is already registering its lowest rate since there have been records, that is, in the last 30 years. However, the electronic cigarette is gaining more and more followers. The 2024 Survey on alcohol and other drugs in Spain (EDADES) estimates that 19 percent of the population has smoked at some point in their life using these devices, which represents significant growth compared to the same study in 2022. when the figure was 12.1 percent.

But the report confirms that, despite the increase in electronic cigarette consumption, the group of people who use it to stop smoking conventional tobacco does not. Thus, of those who have used this type of device at some point, only 37.4 do so as a substitute method for traditional cigarettes. Two years ago, this figure was 44.9%.

The consumption of these devices increases in all the circumstances included in the study compared to years ago: in addition to those who have tried them at some point in their lives, also among those who say they have used them in the last 12 months (more than 4 .1 from two years ago to 7.1 percent today), in the last 30 days (from 2.2 to 4.6) and among those who do it directly (from 1 to 1.3 percent).

