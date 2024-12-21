It has only been a week since its official debut in Not even if we were so that Gonzalo Vázquez stars in a commented incident on networks: a spectacular fall in full live in the Jenny Llada urbanization.

The scene took place this Friday while the journalist, dressed up in a bulky green inflatable dinosaur costumewas trying to access the residence of the vedette.

At that moment, a neighbor warned her that her striking clothing he was scaring some girls who were in front of the building. Given this observation, the Argentine has decided to move away so as not to bother the minors. However, when trying to leave hastily, he tripped on some stairs, causing a spectacular stumble that was captured live by the program’s cameras.

From the set, the reaction of the collaborators has been immediate. Kiko Hernández commented: “A host has hit that you can’t see.” For his part, Gonzalo himself, still recovering from the incident, has joked with a laconic: “I died, I died.” Nevertheless, The concern was evident in the words of María Patiñowho, alarmed, asked: “Have you broken something?”

Despite the blow, Vázquez has managed to recover quickly, minimizing possible physical damage. In response to Patiño’s insistence on his condition, the talk show host responded with humor: “I’ve been better, but What hurts me the most is not the blow, it is that Jenny Llada does not treat me“.