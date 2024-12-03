An ertzaina has been sanctioned with seven days of suspension of employment and salary after participating in an illegal Vox rally in Bilbao, in which He scolded his teammates and later used his badge without justification, as advanced Gara.

On November 12, 2023, the far-right formation called a rally in front of the PSE-EE headquarters in Bilbao to protest against the amnesty, but He did not communicate it to the authorities. For this reason, the Ertzaintza came to dissolve the group when they understood that it was hindering the normal movement of pedestrians.

Among several people who rebuked the deployed agents shouting “dogs”, “sons of bitches”, and “you have no balls with the Moors”, There was a man who identified himself as a “comrade.” When the regional police asked for her ID, she said she was an Ertzaina.

“How can I identify myself, if I’m a partner?” he told the agents, according to Gara. Without being asked, The man took out his accreditation, so a file was opened against him. The Ertzaintza investigation has concluded that the agent used his badge while off duty and contrary to the regulations.

According to the regulations of the regional Police, agents can only use their accreditation when they have to act in defense of legality or citizen security, but never for the benefit of their particular interests or when the intervening ertzaina is an involved party and has nothing to do with the police service, collect Gara.

The penalty for this serious offense has been seven days of suspension, which can be replaced by another seven days of work outside of working hours, without any type of remuneration or compensation in exchange. Likewise, the documentation does not collect sanctions for insults to his colleagueswhich must be processed via the gag law.