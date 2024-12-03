Until October, our country received 82.9 million touristsa figure 10.8% higher than last year and which means that the sector breaks a record, once again. And more spectacular are the spending figures, since in the first ten months of the year, tourists who visited Spain spent 110,984 million euros, exceeding the 108,662 million for all of 2023.

As the norm dictates, the United Kingdom was the main sending country with 16.5 million visitors and an increase of 7.1%. From France, in turn, 11.5 million arrived (+11.1%), and from Germany, 10.7 million (+8.7%).

This is clear from the data published today by the INE relating to October. Only in the tenth month of the year, Spain received 9.0 million international tourists, 9.5% more than in the same month of 2023. In turn, the total expenditure made by these visitors was 11,898 million euros, 15.5% more than in the same month of 2023. This means that, per person, the average stipend for the entire stay was 1,327 euros (5.5% more than in 2023), and in terms of average daily expenditure, 191 euros.

By type of accommodation, what the data indicates is that the hotel grew by 6.5%, which is a good figure, but much lower than the spectacular 40.0% for rental housing. Non-market overnight stays, which is how the INE refers to the homes of friends and family, increased by 4.2%.









65.5% of total spending in October was made by tourists who spent the night in hotel accommodationswhich is not surprising because six million of the tourists who visited Spain in October spent the night in a hotel while nearly one million opted for rental housing.

Catalonia was the first main destination for tourists in October, with 20.4% of the total and recording a 9.4% increase since the same month of the previous year. They were followed by the Balearic Islands, with 17.8% of total arrivals and an 8.3% increase, and Andalusia, with 15.3% of arrivals and a 10.6% increase.