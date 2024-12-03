Madrid City Council will develop pilot projects in 2025 to activate signalized intersections using artificial vision cameraswith the inclusion of pedestrians and bicycles, has been advanced by the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, in the area’s budget commission.

Next year the development of innovation pilot tests included in the ‘Madrid 360 Strategy’ that will have to do with the integration of artificial vision cameras such as virtual loops to give priority of passage to vehicles or pedestriansin addition to the traffic signalized crossings with artificial vision cameras or the evaluation of the use of drones in mobility management. The Madrid City Council aims to develop a short-term traffic prediction model using Big Data.

The area will continue in 2025 with the execution of the Southwestern Green Walk and the following phases, the tender and award of a new framework agreement for urbanization works of around 15 million euros for the improvement of mobility, bike lanes and other infrastructure works.

Likewise, bidding will be carried out and the drafting of the construction project of the Fuencarral Nudo for its reform and to fulfill the commitments acquired by the City Council in relation to the urban development of Madrid Nuevo Norte and the construction to improve mobility in the surroundings of the South Campus of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), linked to the urban regeneration project Demo Area 360 Vallecas, will continue.

They will be carried out new connections and pedestrian and cycling infrastructure at the accesses to the educational centers of the South Campus and other existing facilities in its area such as the IES Palomeras Vallecas and the Vallecas Public Center for Special Education.

SER Zone in Moscardó, Almendrales and Pradolongo

With a budget of 5.5 million euros, the expansion of the Regulated Parking Service (SER) is planned in three neighborhoods of Usera: Moscardó, Almendrales and Pradolongo.

The area will also maintain the ‘Cambia 360’ aid, for which so far more than 100 million euros have been allocated to the renewal of taxi fleets, private and goods vehicles, and micromobility vehiclesas well as the promotion of electric charging infrastructure and heating and air conditioning installations with clean technologies.

The investment in the adaptation and remodeling of car parks, as well as photovoltaic installations in park and ride facilities, stands out for its importance for a total amount of 26.4 million euros. The portfolio managed by Carabante reserves 10 million euros for the installation of the new Madrid Cable Car.