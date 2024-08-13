Ciudad Juarez.- A group of at least 50 people, supporters of opposition parties and anti-AMLO civil organizations, protested yesterday against the alleged overrepresentation of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.

The rally took place in front of the National Electoral Institute (INE) facilities in the El Paseo shopping center and began at the same time as in the city of Chihuahua, where demonstrations were also reported at 802 División del Norte Street in the San Felipe neighborhood. At the same time, these civil groups protested simultaneously in at least 45 cities in the country.

“We have come to demand that we be heard, that our representation in the Chamber of Deputies not be trampled on so that there is a counterbalance to the federal government,” said Sebastián Quiroz, one of those who attended the protest at this border.

In the LXVI Legislature, Morena will have 248 deputies by relative majority and proportional representation. Article 54 of the Constitution establishes that: no political party may have more than 300 deputies by both principles.

The same article details that the distribution of legislators is to avoid overrepresentation, since it states: “In no case will a political party have a number of deputies from both principles that represent a percentage of the total of the Chamber that exceeds by eight points its percentage of national votes cast.”

Last Tuesday, the citizen groups that make up the Pink Tide demanded that the National Electoral Institute (INE) not allow Morena, PVEM and PT to obtain more deputies than they are entitled to according to the votes received on June 2.

Members of civil organizations integrated in Unid@s met with seven of the 11 INE counselors, who promised to review and listen to all voices regarding overrepresentation, so they still do not have a definitive position on how they will distribute the plurinominal seats on August 23. (Pavel Juárez)