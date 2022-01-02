Spain will face Norway in their second tie of the ATP Cup group stage. After defeating Chile 3-0 in its debut, the team led by Gimeno-Traver, with Carreño, Bautista, Ramos, Davidóvich and Pedro Martínez will have their second touchstone at dawn from Sunday to Monday. Here’s how to follow the duel live:

Schedule: What time does the Spain-Norway ATP Cup start?

The first match of the tie is scheduled for 00:00 on Monday, peninsular Spain time. Then, not before 01:30, the second would take place, and the doubles would be for not before 03:00.

Television: Where to watch the ATP Cup 2022?

The ATP Cup 2022 it can be enjoyed in its entirety on television through #Let’s go and Movistar Sports from Movistar Plus. The tie between Spain and Norway will be broadcast through #Vamos, on dial 8 of the platform.

Internet: Where to follow the ATP Cup 2022 online?

In As you can also follow a wide coverage of the tournament. With us you will have the most impressive images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as it ends.