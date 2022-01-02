His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved the Dubai budget for the fiscal years 2022-2024 with a total expenditure of 181 billion dirhams, including expenditures of about 60 billion dirhams for the year 2022… The priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing the finest services to them.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the Dubai government is continuing to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global economic center, enhance its competitiveness and meet our future aspirations in leading global economic recovery efforts in the next stage.