Since the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia (LORE) came into force in June 2021 and until December 2023, Spain has received a total of 1,515 euthanasia requests. The highest number was reached last year, with 766 requests, almost 200 more than in 2022 (576). According to the report published this Thursday by the Ministry of Health, a total of 334 euthanasias were carried out in 2023, 35 more than the previous year, when there were 299.

Catalonia was the autonomous community that received the most requests last year (219), as well as the one that carried out the most euthanasias (94). In Madrid, the second in number of requests, 89 were requested and 35 were authorized. In Ceuta and Melilla there are no requests.

