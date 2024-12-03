Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, plans to build a Global submarine fiber optic cable of more than 40,000 kilometers long, a project that could involve an investment of more than 10,000 million dollars (around 9,468 million euros), as TechCrunch recently announced.

The parent company of social networks like Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are one of the biggest drivers of internet use worldwide and is ranked second only to Alphabet (Google), based on data provided by broadband network optimization company Sandvine.

Its properties account for 10% of all fixed traffic and 22% of all mobile traffic, figures that will increase soon due to the investments that Meta has announced in services powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To bring reliable, high-speed internet to millions of people who still do not have access to these resources, Meta has been working for years on different projects that include solutions to bring high-speed internet across the sea, the earth and the air.

Sources close to the company have now confirmed to TechCrunch that Meta plans to build a new submarine fiber optic cable of more than 40,000 kilometers, which will stretch around the world and in which it plans invest more than 10,000 million dollars (about 9,468 million euros at the current exchange rate).

This medium has also announced that Meta will be the sole owner and user of this submarine cablewhich will be a milestone for the company and will demonstrate its efforts in infrastructure.

This information follows that anticipated by the expert in submarine cables and also founder of Flag Telecom, Sunil Tagarewhich informed TechCrunch in October that Meta planned to start this project with a budget of 2,000 million dollars (1,895 million euros) and continue increasing that figure as it extended over time.

Start of the megaproject

Meta is expected to make this work official at the beginning of 2025, at which time the route it will have will also advance – sources indicate that will extend from the east coast of the United States to India through South Africa -, its capacity and what motivated it to build it, among other issues.

Once this work is completed, which is expected to be supervised by the company’s head of global infrastructure and co-director of engineering at Meta, Santosh Janardhan; The firm hopes to offer a Exclusive route for data traffic throughout the world.

The other companies with submarine cables

TechCrunch has recalled that other large technology companies and competitors of Meta, such as Amazon and Microsoft, They already co-own parts of other submarine cables. This suggests that sole ownership of the route would give the company priority in the ability to support Internet traffic.

The firm would also have considered building its own cable for geopolitical reasons and because in recent years existing submarine cables have become inoperative. as a consequence of collateral or direct damage from war conflicts. Hence, sources close to Meta have indicated that the route planned by the technology company will seek to “avoid areas of political tension” to avoid facing these problems.