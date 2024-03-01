'Rigo' is establishing itself as Colombians' favorite series at night. In episode 73, we will witness how Tiberio is arrested by police after being accused by Evaristo of being the main author of the attack that he suffered. The mayor would defend himself by stating that he is innocent and that the truth will come to light sooner or later.

On the other hand, Rigoberto Urán is in Venezuela, competing in his first international race. Meanwhile, in London, England, Michelle is doing everything she can to help the cyclist win the competition, defending him from criticism from Ricardo, who does not believe that the 'Toro de Urrao' will emerge victorious. If you want to know what else will happen in chapter 73 of the series starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñánhere we tell you everything you need to know.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 73 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 73 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 73rd episode of the novel 'Rigo' will be released TODAY, Friday, March 1, 2024. This renowned production chronicles the inspiring career and achievements of Rigoberto Urán, a prominent Colombian cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao', including his remarkable achievement of the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

During the last days of 2023, the broadcast of the series was interrupted for a period of just over a month. During that time, the channel in charge of broadcasting it decided to rerun the series from the first episode. This strategy was carried out with the purpose of maintaining public interest and ensuring that viewers were completely up to date with the most relevant events of the plot.

What time does episode 73 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 73 of 'Rigo', a series directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be available throughout Colombia at 8:00 p.m. m March 1. Since its release, this novel has captivated the interest and affection of the public in a remarkable way, offering an attractive story suitable for the entertainment of the whole family.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

'Rigo' fans have several options to enjoy the intriguing plot of the series. On the one hand, you can watch the most recent episodes by tuning into RCN or accessing them for free online via the chain's official website. This option not only allows you to see the last episode broadcast, but also to review all the previous ones.

Additionally, the series is also available in Prime Video, where you can access the current complete season. However, unlike the free option offered by the network, a paid subscription is required to use this streaming service.

Evaristo will experience the humiliation of his life in episode 73 of 'Rigo'. Photo: RCN.

What is 'Rigo' about?

The synopsis of 'Rigo' is as follows: “This series is inspired by an athlete destined to leave his mark, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son will be known throughout the world.'”

“Rigo is an optimist by nature, a comedian and a talker by instinct, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who keeps him away from violence; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since his childhood; and the bicycle that accompanies him selling lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” concludes the RCN description.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

