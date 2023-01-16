Siavoshishahenayati and Odriozola, in a match action. Lukasz Gagulski (EFE)

Waiting for the curves of the second phase that will speak about the true level of Spain in this World Cup, in the third meeting a downhill and placid game from coast to coast was finally sought. It was against the weak Iran, but before that they also faced rivals from the caboose (Chile and Montenegro) and their handball did not flow the same. This time, there were no problems for the Hispanics. A good set-up two days before his World Cup really starts.

This Wednesday they will face the host Poland, in very low hours in this championship; on Friday, with the bone from Slovenia; and on Sunday, with the French ogre. He still has a lot to row, but he will do it with the maximum possible points (four), just like the Gauls. In a group of six (there are also Montenegro and Iran, although they will not face them again), two will go to the quarterfinals.

Defense, legs and running. There is no better recipe for Spain, especially in uncertain times. With Kauldi Odriozola in the lead of the defense 5:1 and Álex Dujshebaev in the offensive maneuvers, everything was easier against the weak Iran, who took two minutes to see themselves in a tunnel from which they would not come out for the rest of the night. The game was defined in the journey from 2-2 to 3-10 in the 13th minute. Matter settled. The team was able to expand and play in the open field against an Asian team that was a stream of losses (10 in the 12th minute), completely open on the channel, unable to find solutions against the Spanish defensive framework. Except for the three initial stops by Mohammad Siavoshishahenayati, there was no further response on the shore led by the feverish Veselin Vujovic, who jumped onto the track, yes, with the pass already secured to the second round after Chile’s previous defeat against Montenegro.

Released from the start, the relief initiated by Odriozola and the oldest of the Dujshebaev (five goals without a miss at half-time) were joined by wingers Ángel Fernández and Ferrán Solé and Maqueda. So placid was the night session in Krakow that Jordi Ribera gave Pol Valera a reel, who had gotten off the plane just a few hours before to replace the injured Ian Tarrafeta and who opened with two assists, one of them from behind for Fernández .

Ribera’s boys needed a good night, without hitches, even if it was against a much inferior opponent, and that became clear in the restart, which was reached with a hanging from Cañellas for 11-21. The wide advantage did not loosen the percussion of Spain, which continued to pick and shovel, more for itself, for its own pending issues, than for the result. In the background, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas also wanted his own with a good handful of interventions. Tuning time is over. Wednesday is the time to play.

Iran, 22 – Spain, 35

Iran: Siavoshishahenayati; Kiani (2), Oraei (2), Sadeghzadeh (1), Yadegaridehkordi (-), Kazemi (2) and Kouhzad (-) -starting team- Robat (ps), Heidarpour (4), Norouzinezhad (4), Kabirianjoo ( 1), Barbat (4), Heidari (-), Behnamnia (-), Samsami (-), Sadeghi (2).

Spain: Perez de Vargas (1); Alex Dujshebaev (6), Dani Dujshebaev (2), Odriozola (3, 1p), Sánchez-Migallón (-), Casado (1) and Ángel Fernández (4) -initial team- Corrales, Peciña (1), Maqueda (3 ), Solé (6, 2p), Figueras (1), Cañellas (3), Guardiola (2), Valera (-) and Dani Fernández (2).

Marker every five minutes: 2-3, 3-7, 5-10, 7-13, 9-17 and 11-21 (Rest) 13-23, 10-25, 15-28, 17-29, 18-31 and 22-35 (Final).

referees: Koo and Lee. Yadegaridehkordi, Samsami (2), Kazemi, Sánchez-Migallón and Peciña were excluded for two minutes.

Tauron Arena in Krakow. 1,000 viewers.

Classifications and next phase

Group A. Spain, 6 points; Montenegro, 4; Iran, 2; chili, 0

Montenegro, 35 – Chile, 33

B Group. France, 6; Slovenia, 4; Poland, 2; Arabian, 0

Slovenia, 31 – France, 35. Poland, 27 – Saudi Arabia, 24

main round. Against Poland (tomorrow), Slovenia (Friday) and France (Sunday). All by Tdp, schedules to be determined.

This is how it starts: France, 4 points; Spain, 4; Slovenia, 2; Montenegro, 2; Poland, 0; Iran, 0.

