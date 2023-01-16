On the occasion of the January 16 premiere of the TV series based on the video game The Last of Us, the servers of the platform that hosts it, HBO Max, crashed. Due to too many accesses, the service was interrupted for some time and many users found it difficult to access the app. The series is written by Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog, the director of the famous video game saga which recently saw a remake of the first episode released on PlayStation 5. The first episode of the planned nine is available simultaneously with the USA on NowTV and Sky in original language, and was received with enthusiasm by the public, so much so that it achieved a score of 99 out of 100 on the famous review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Playing Joel and Ellie are Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and the story faithfully examines the events of the first video game in the series, released on PS3.