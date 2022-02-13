A 40-year-old man was shot and died this Saturday afternoon (12) in a riot involving Palmeiras fans around the Allianz Parque stadium, in São Paulo. He was rescued and taken to a hospital, but did not survive. The crime took place after the Palmeiras’ defeat 2-1 to English club Chelsea in the Club World Cup final

According to the Secretariat of Public Security, to contain the riot, the Shock Policing Command had to employ “crowd control techniques”.

A suspect in the shooting at the fan was arrested in the act. The occurrence was registered as qualified homicide at the Sports Intolerance Police Station of the Department of Strategic Police Operations (Dope).

The secretariat informed that images of the confrontation are being analyzed to identify others involved.

