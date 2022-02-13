Two large companies from Borghetto and Basaluzzo have been on stand by for a month. Confagricoltura Alessandria: “The government declares a state of emergency”

Novi Ligure – In the Novese area there are two large pig farms, in Borghetto di Borbera and in Basaluzzo. For about a month, like all the other farms in the area infected by African swine fever (Psa), await precise indications on the times and methods of total slaughter of their animals, not being able to sell meat.