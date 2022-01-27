Isn’t it justified that Wikimedia wants to access the content of public broadcasters? We think we have good reasons. A guest post.

Opublic money – public good! With this formula, Wikimedia Germany is committed to ensuring that knowledge content that is financed with tax money or the broadcasting fee is available to everyone. Some see their business model threatened by this requirement. “It’s ruining the filmmakers,” says documentary filmmaker and AG Dok co-chair David Bernet in an op-ed this week.

A perspective that ignores the possibility of new financing models, especially for film and media professionals – and above all the absolute necessity to finally adapt the public broadcasting system in Germany to the circumstances of the 21st century. Because politicians and the broadcasting commission of the federal states themselves have long recognized that something has to be done. Distributing content only via the traditional radio and television channels no longer does justice to the task of public broadcasters. If you want to create good, reliable content for everyone, you have to offer it the way it is used today: accessible at any time, shareable, adaptable.