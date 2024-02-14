Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/14/2024 – 11:24

Brasília, 14 – The harvest of the Brazilian soybean harvest 2023/24 reached 20.9% of the planted area in the country last Saturday, 10th, reported the National Supply Company (Conab), in a weekly survey of harvest progress. The increase is 5.5 percentage points in the annual comparison and 6.9 percentage points in one week.

Among the States that have already started removing oilseeds from the field, Mato Grosso has the most advanced field work, with 45.4% of the area harvested. Only Rio Grande do Sul and Piauí have not yet started harvesting the crop.

And the planting of the 2023/24 oilseed has not yet ended. Sowing advanced 0.3 percentage points in the week, reaching 99.9% of the estimated area in the country, 0.1 percentage points ahead of the same period last year, when 99.8% of the area was sown.

Soybean cultivation is still ongoing in Goiás (99.8%) and Maranhão (97%).

Corn

Last Saturday, summer corn cultivation in the 2023/24 cycle reached 97.3% of the estimated area for Brazil, 1.5 percentage points behind what was reported in the equivalent period of the previous season.

Work advanced 2 percentage points compared to last week. In states still in the planting phase, sowing is more advanced in Rio Grande do Sul (99%).

The harvest of the first corn crop reached 18.6% of the planted area in the country, an increase of 4.8 percentage points in the week and 7.6 percentage points between seasons.

Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná and São Paulo began removing cereal from the field, with, respectively, 52%, 28%, 36% and 11% of the harvested area.

Conab also reported that the planting of the second 2023/24 corn harvest reached 31.5% of the area forecast on Saturday, an increase of 11.7 percentage points in the week and 11.1 percentage points ahead of the same period of the season previous. Mato Grosso (48.3%) and Paraná (32%) lead the planting of winter cereal crops.

Cotton

The 2023/24 cotton harvest had 95.37% of the planned area sown, an increase of 6.6 percentage points in the week and 3 percentage points between harvests.

Among the states that still cultivate plume, field work is more advanced in Mato Grosso (98.4%) and slower in Bahia, with 83.3% of crops implemented.

Bean

Conab also reported that the planting of bean crops for the 2023/24 harvest reached 93.8% of the area, an increase of 3.3 percentage points in the week, but a delay of 6.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year, when the sowing was already completed.

Piauí (74%) still plants grain crops, while the 2023/24 bean harvest reached 34.3% of the country's sown area, 5.4 percentage points more than a week ago and 11.2 percentage points behind the same period last season.

Rice

The sowing of rice crops for 2023/24 is 0.5 percentage points behind when comparing harvests, reaching 99.3% of the planned area in the country. During the week, there was an increase of 0.6 percentage points.

Rice crops also began to be harvested in Brazil, with 4% of the area removed, an increase of 1.3 percentage points in one week and 2.2 percentage points when comparing harvests.

Santa Catarina (27%) and Goiás (12%) are the most advanced states in removing cereal from the field.