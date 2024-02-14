Princess Peach: Showtime! returns to show itself on video with a second trailer dedicated to transformations which we will have the opportunity to experience within the campaign of this new exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

After the first trailer dedicated to transformations, Princess Peach: Showtime! puts further possibilities on the table for the protagonist of the game, who will have the opportunity to change your appearance often and willinglygaining peculiar and prodigious abilities from time to time.