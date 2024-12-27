

He Seville will return to training next Sunday to begin preparing for the cup match of the January 4 before the UD Almería. The team led by Garcia Pimienta He hopes to get a pass to the next round and to do so the coach understands that it will be providential to be able to count on the best version of his players. After the Christmas holidays, the Nervionense team hopes to recover the players who went to the rest period injured and Djibril Sow does its bit to be available again as soon as possible.

The Swiss international has shown in his profile instagram that He is already working in Seville before his obligations dictate to be able to be fully recovered as soon as possible. In the gym at the sports city, the midfielder tries to get ready, aware that he does not have a guaranteed place in García Pimienta’s eleven when he returns.

Sevilla announced last December 12 that Sow had finished training that Thursday injured and that he had then been diagnosed with a “myofascial injury to the adductor longus of his left thigh.” Sow already suffered another injury this same season that made him miss three games and last year he also ended the campaign with physical problems that prevented him from being available in the last eight games of the season.