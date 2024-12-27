If you want to understand Marco Odermatt in his star role, you just have to watch him in the finish area of ​​a race track. In Val Gardena, a few days before Christmas, you could see this clearly once again: the leader of the downhill race on the famous Saslong, he gave interviews as usual, spoke to other athletes and supervisors, but always kept a watchful eye. As soon as a Swiss athlete was seen on the big screen setting up at the start to challenge Odermatt for the lead, he interrupted conversations and interviews – and was excited about every wave, every jump and every split time.

Of course, no one made it to the finish faster than Odermatt, who won the downhill in Val Gardena as well as the giant slalom the next day in Alta Badia. These were World Cup victories number 40 and 41 for Odermatt, meaning he overtook the previous Swiss record holder Pirmin Zurbriggen in the ranking of the most successful athletes in alpine skiing. And yet: It’s not just Odermatt’s dominance across several disciplines that stands out – but also his character as the leader of an entire, proud ski nation.

“Odermatt is an outstanding team player who inspires the young racing drivers,” says Franz Klemm

For decades, the concept of success in alpine skiing was clearly based on competition: skiers were raised as classic individual athletes, obsessed with their own success, without thinking about others. There should be just as much competitive pressure within the national teams, especially in Austria, as in competition with other nations. Marcel Hirscher and Hermann Maier are the best examples of this school: both were outstanding drivers, but were often unpopular and unapproachable within their national associations. However, this tactic was extremely successful: between 1990 and 2019, the Austrians won the nations championship at the end of the season – until Marco Odermatt’s reign began.

On the one hand, he contributed many points to the Swiss success with his World Cup victories. Above all, he helped and continues to help build a new generation of drivers who will ride with him – and who will one day follow him. In Val Gardena, for example, 23-year-old Franjo von Allmen was on the podium with him, to whom they attest great talent in Switzerland and who described it as an “honor” to have such a leader in Odermatt in the team, who is excited in the finish area and at the Tour from Swiss to Swiss to discuss the best racing line. It’s the small, communal gestures from which you can see the special atmosphere in the Swiss team – not the competition to see who can drive the best split time in training and thus put pressure on the others.

The Austrians now also recognize this. “Switzerland is currently impressively showing that skiing is also a team sport. Odermatt is an outstanding team player who inspires the young racing drivers,” said Franz Klemm in the newspaper View. And Odermatt is also involved outside the slope fences: his signature on the open letters to Fis President Johan Eliasch, which numerous athletes published a few weeks ago, gave the whole campaign a lot of credibility. And showed that “Odi” is not just the friendly, somewhat well-behaved skier.

Odermatt usually speaks patiently and calmly, which is why you might think so. The tone of the letters and the statements in the direction of F sharp surprised some observers – as did the clarity in some interviews at the start of the season. After two failures in a row, in the giant slaloms in Sölden and Beaver Creek, Odermatt was quickly accused of a crisis, which he clearly defended himself against in the finish areas. “I’m happy to let the journalist know that he hasn’t asked the smartest question,” Odermatt told him Daily Gazette a few days ago when he once again led the overall World Cup standings.

Odermatt training in Bormio. (Photo: Marco Trovati/AP)

The dominance in the giant slalom, super-G and downhill disciplines currently makes the Swiss hardly seem beatable, especially because the competition is no longer there. Last year, the Austrian Marco Schwarz tried to counteract Odermatt by being an all-rounder until he had a serious fall in Bormio and had to end his season. A few weeks later, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was also no longer a competitor. On Friday, Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin fell heavily during training for the Bormio downhill on Saturday (11:30 a.m.).

Once again there are only a few left who have been able to beat the current top figure in the men’s World Cup. The closest thing to him are the young Swiss from his own team – it is the competition that Odermatt organizes himself.