Brussels armored by tractors: blockades and fires in the heart of Europe

L'siege of farmers in the heart of Europe it is taking place right now, gradually increasing in intensity. A hundreds of farmers threw bottles and eggs at the European Parliament building at the main entrance located in Place de Luxembourg, where a summit is taking place between European leaders Meloni, Macron and Scholz. The protesters present in the adjacent streets to the European Chamber with thousands of tractorsthey also set off numerous firecrackers shouting 'Without farmers there is no agriculture'. The police responded using water cannons.

Furthermore, one of the states of Place Luxemburg was destroyed. This is the statue of Beaufort mechanic, one of the four workers represented around the monument dedicated to the former Belgian-British industrialist, John Cockerill. The protesters threw her to the ground in the middle of pallets set on fire. The escalation of violence does not stop here: around fifty supermarkets were blocked during the night by “about 200 tractors” in four municipalities ofHaute Loire. A move to denounce the inappropriate behavior of department stores.

Objective of this coordinated action, according to the agricultural trade union organization FDSEA 43is to “denounce the inappropriate behavior of large retailers”, which “exerts crazy pressure on our farmers with suffocating margins”, and the desire to be “paid correctly”.

Dozens of #farmers they arrived at #Brussels on tractors to take part in the protests planned for today, February 1, the day of the summit #EU. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TWFTA5wtD0 — Monica (@MonicaMonichka) February 1, 2024

#AgriculteursEnColeres to #Brussels

J'irai les soutenir cet après-midi.

Europe is in agony and Ursula von der Leyen, the NON ÉLUE, continues to talk to the people.

Z'AVEZ PAS COMPRIS QU'ON N'EN VEUT PLUS DE CETTE EUROPE ? VENEZ NOUS FACE EN FACE!pic.twitter.com/0y9ptUilpe — Sadique Arnaud✝️🇫🇷🇷🇺✈️🥎✒️🥕🥕🥕⛪️ (@ArnaudSadi69446) February 1, 2024

Metsola: “Dear farmers we see you and we listen to you”

“I say to the farmers who are outside: we see you and we hear you. If you want your voice to be heard, make it heard also in June, in the elections for the European Parliament”, declared the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolaupon his arrival at the extraordinary summit in Brussels.

“We need to listen more and, as we enter the election campaign, understand that there are sectors that we have not listened to enough. And I think it's our responsibility to say that, to encourage everyone to vote in the European elections in June and understanding that if there are frustrations with our processes or if we haven't communicated enough or haven't consulted enough, we need to say so. I think we should be honest with our citizens,” she concluded.

The president of Coldiretti: “We will ensure that no further resources are taken away from agriculture”

Today at the European Council «we will also discuss balance and the The first objective is to ensure that no further resources are taken away from agriculture as has happened in past decades. This could already be a further signal to our entrepreneurs.” The president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, said this, speaking at Place Luxembourg in front of the European Parliament.

The situation in Italy: the protests don't stop

Meanwhile the protests do not stop in France, in Italy it started from the exit of the Roseto degli Abruzzi motorway toll booth, in province of TeramoThe farmers' procession who protest against community agricultural policies and who they say no to cutting subsidiesto foods in the laboratory, to flours with locusts, asking for a policy that takes into account their work, which guarantees cultivated and arable land.

Second night at port of Cagliari for the shepherds and farmers of the island who have been occupying the space in front of the customs gate since Tuesday morning to protest against the agricultural policies of the European Union. This time too, no tents: the demonstrators rested under the gazebos and in the tractor cabs and warmed themselves with the fire lit in the camp.